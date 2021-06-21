Jamestown robbery: Ghana police arrest 215 suspects after bullion van heist

Police bin retrieve drugs plus other weapons from some of di suspects

Police arrest some 215 criminal suspects as part of efforts to control growing crimes wey dey happen recently in Ghana.

De operation by Accra Regional Police Command happen sake of recent daylight bullion van robbery.



During dat particular crime, robbers kill one police officer and bystander for Jamestown.



De three day operation according to Accra Regional Police Command start on Thursday wey be em round up de swoop on Sunday.



During de swoop, Police seize some 168 motorbikes, parcels of weed, tramadol, sharp objects den tins.



Accra Regional Police Command PRO, Effia Tenge confirm de swoop give BBC Pidgin.



"Dis be part of series of exercises be de Command since de beginning of de year,.

"De three day operation be part of efforts to fight voilent crimes, drug peddling den street robberies." ASP Effia Tenge talk.



De police swoop happen for over ten communities wey include:



Korle Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Batsona, Jamestown, Osu den Lakeside.



Security Officials say dem start dey screen de suspects to narrow down on those wey be involved in various crimes for prosecution.



