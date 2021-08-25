Jan Gyamerah available for Hamburg ahead of Heidenheim clash

Wed, 25 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
German-born Ghanaian defender, Jan Gyamerah will be available for Hamburg SV's Bundesliga II clash against Heidenheim on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
The 26-year-old picked up an injury in the derby against St Pauli and was forced out for some days.
Gyamerah has been training this week and he is expected to return to the starting lineup.
The right-back started the season in scintillating form, scoring in the DFB Pokal victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.
He also started the game against St Pauli before suffering the head injury.
The right-back joined Hamburg in 2019 from VfL Boachum.
