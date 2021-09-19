Jan Gyamerah excited following Hamburg's Nordderby win in Germany

Ghanaian defender, Jan Gyamerah

Ghanaian defender, Jan Gyamerah, expressed delight after helping Hamburger SV beat Werder Bremen in Nordderby on Saturday.

The sworn rivals met on Saturday in German Bundesliga II and it was Hamburger who emerged victoriously.



First-half goals from Robert Glatzel and Moritz Heyer ensured that the away side won 2-0 to secure back-to-back wins.



"It's just a great feeling. We really wanted to win the derby," Gyamerah who lasted the entire duration of the match said.

"We knew what the game meant for the fans too. We threw everything in, of course, made one or two mistakes, but everyone brought the passion to the pitch and gave everything up to the 96th minute. That's why we deserved the win."



Gyamerah has made six league appearances thus far this season.