Jan Gyamerah injured in friendly match against Midtjylland

Jan Gyamerah

Hamburger SV played a friendly against FC Midtjylland on the training grounds of the Volksparkstadion on Friday, January 28.

After nearly an hour of play, full-back Jan Gyamerah was replaced after a clash grabbed his groin. The score was 1-5.



"We'll have to see what the investigation reveals," coach Tim Walter said after the game. Said examination took place in the evening of the same day in the form of an MRI,"

Result: Gyamerah has torn a muscle fiber at the adductor attachment of his left leg and will unfortunately be out for the time being. Have a speedy recovery, "Gyambo"! the club said in a statement on their website.



Jan Gyamerah joined Hamburger SV from Bochum in 2019 and he has made six appearances for the Germany U17 and U18 sides.