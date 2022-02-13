Jan Gyamerah returns from injury as Hamburg beat Heidenheim

Sun, 13 Feb 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Jan Gyamerah has recovered from an injury that should have kept him out for long to make Hamburg's bench for the match against Heidenheim.
The German-born Ghanaian suffered a ligament tear in Hamburg's friendly against Copenhagen last month and was expected to be out for two months.
However, the 26-year-old miraculously made a return from the setback and was included in the team for the match against Heidenheim on Saturday.
Gyamerah was an unused substitute as Hamburg cruised to a 2-0 win at the Volksprkstadion.
Sonny Kittel's brace was enough for Hamburg to pick all three points.
The Ghanaian's return will be a huge boost for Hamburg, who currently lie second on the Bundesliga II table.
