Jan Gyamerah returns from injury as Hamburg beat Heidenheim

Gyamerah was an unused substitute as Hamburg cruised to a 2-0 win at the Volksprkstadion

Defender Jan Gyamerah has recovered from an injury that should have kept him out for long to make Hamburg's bench for the match against Heidenheim.

The German-born Ghanaian suffered a ligament tear in Hamburg's friendly against Copenhagen last month and was expected to be out for two months.



However, the 26-year-old miraculously made a return from the setback and was included in the team for the match against Heidenheim on Saturday.



Gyamerah was an unused substitute as Hamburg cruised to a 2-0 win at the Volksprkstadion.

Sonny Kittel's brace was enough for Hamburg to pick all three points.



The Ghanaian's return will be a huge boost for Hamburg, who currently lie second on the Bundesliga II table.