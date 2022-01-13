Janny Sikazwe: All you need to know about Zambian referee at the centre of controversy

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe

The positive press enjoyed so far by the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations suffered a blip on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, after a comedy of errors by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe in a Group F match between Mali and Tunisia.



Sikazwe became the point of Tunisian anger and global mortification after stopping the game twice, first on the 85th minute and then on the 89th minute.



The bizarre turn of events drew the world’s eye to the tournament for the wrong reasons as people wondered why one of Africa’s most senior referees will commit such errors.



Following the events, questions have been asked about who Referee Janny Sikazwe is? GhanaWeb brings you a lowdown on the Gambian referee.

Janny Sikazwe was born in Kapiri Mposhi, Zambia on May 26, 1979. Sikazwe is a teacher by profession and one of Africa’s senior most referees.



Janny become a FIFA recognized referee in 2007 and caught the attention of football’s decision-makers in 2008 when he was drafted in to replace another referee who missed the CAF Under-20 Championship due to illness.



Janny Sikazwe has since 2008 refereed matches in the CAF Champions League, 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.



At the 2015 AFCON, Janny handled three matches and also handled the final of the 2016 Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers.



The highest point of his career is handling the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which was contested by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Pharaohs of Egypt.



At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Janny was the centreman for two group games. He officiated Belgium vs Panama and Japan vs Poland.

In January 2018, Janny Sikazwe was caught in first high-profile controversy after an allegation of corruption was filed against him following some decision he made in a CAF Champions League match between Esperance and Primiero Agosto.



The ban was lifted in January 2019 following investigations by CAF’s discipline committee.



Janny Sikazwe is one of Africa football’s highly rated referees and it will be expected that his mistakes in the Tunisia vs Mali are genuine and not influenced by any ulterior motive. Meanwhile, Tunisia has filed an appeal for a replay of the game after they failed to show up for a continuation of the match from the 89th minute.



