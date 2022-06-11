0
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts to 4-1 win over Ghana

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has reacted to their 4-1 win over the Black Stars of Ghana in the Kirin Cup.

The Samurai Blue were completely dominant in their one-sided victory to advance to the final.

Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda scored to give Japan an impressive victory in front of their home fans in Kobe.

Jordan Ayew scored a brilliant goal that proved to be the Black Stars' consolation.

After the game, Moriyasu said, "The players made good preparations from the match against Brazil that they couldn't lose in a row at home. They proved that they would function as a team even if the players changed."

Japan will take on another African side Tunisia who defeated Chile to advance to the final on Tuesday.

Ahead of the clash, coach Moriyasu has expressed optimism about victory against the Carthage Eagles.

"No matter who comes out, I will win next time."

