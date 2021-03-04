0
Japanese billionaire want eight pipo to follow am go moon - See wetin you need to know

Maezawa Yusaku Maezawa be Japanese billionaire

Thu, 4 Mar 2021 Source: bbc.com

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa don invite eight members of di public to join am travel around di Moon on Elon Musk SpaceX flight.

"I want pipo from all kinds of backgrounds to join," e tok for one video through Twitter, wia e also share link to di application details

E tok say e go pay for di entire journey, so those wey go travel with am go fly for free. Di mission, wey dem call dear Moon, go fly go di moon for 2023.

Those wey wan apply need to meet two criteria:



"I don buy all di seats, so e go be private ride," Yusaku Maezawa add.

Oga Maezawa wey be fashion mogul and art collector, bin don tok say e plan to invite "artists" for di travel with Starship rocket, but di adjusted project "give pipo from around di world di chance to join dis journey".

"If you see yoursef as an artist, den you be artist," e tok. Last year, e also launch one documentary search for new girlfriend to join am on di trip, before e come cancel am sake of mixed feelings.

For 2018, Elon Musk company, SpaceX name oga Maezawa as di first private passenger wey go soon fly around di moon.

Dem neva disclose di price oga Maezawa agree to pay for im ticket to space but according to am na "a lot of money." Di travel wey dem plan to happun for 2023, go be di first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

Who be Yusaku Maezawa











