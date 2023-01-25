0
Menu
Sports

Jawula’s contribution to football is immeasurable - Nana Fitz on late GFA chairman

Video Archive
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz has eulogized the late Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Lepowura Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula as one whose contribution to football is immeasurable.

M.N.D Jawula died at the age of 73 in the United States of America on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after battling a short illness.

Reacting to the death of the late GFA Chairman, Nana Fitz told GhanaWeb Sports that he was shocked about the passing of his friend.

According to him, the former Walewale DCE was someone whose contribution to Ghana football can never be overlooked.

“When I heard the news I didn’t want to believe it. I met Jawula because of football and his contribution to Ghana football you cannot measure it,” Nana Fitz told GhanaWeb Sports.

He added, "the man was firm, he knew what he wanted and at least he was trying to change the whole system with the help of FIFA. If you know Jawula, we should tap into his knowledge.

"He had a sense of humour, when I’m hot and I call him, he beats me down to earth and may God be with him," the former football administrator said.

Lepowura M.N.D Jawula served as the Chairman of the GFA from 1997- 2001.

Watch video below



JNA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue