Jawula’s contribution to football is immeasurable - Nana Fitz on late GFA chairman

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz has eulogized the late Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Lepowura Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula as one whose contribution to football is immeasurable.

M.N.D Jawula died at the age of 73 in the United States of America on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after battling a short illness.



Reacting to the death of the late GFA Chairman, Nana Fitz told GhanaWeb Sports that he was shocked about the passing of his friend.



According to him, the former Walewale DCE was someone whose contribution to Ghana football can never be overlooked.



“When I heard the news I didn’t want to believe it. I met Jawula because of football and his contribution to Ghana football you cannot measure it,” Nana Fitz told GhanaWeb Sports.



He added, "the man was firm, he knew what he wanted and at least he was trying to change the whole system with the help of FIFA. If you know Jawula, we should tap into his knowledge.

"He had a sense of humour, when I’m hot and I call him, he beats me down to earth and may God be with him," the former football administrator said.



Lepowura M.N.D Jawula served as the Chairman of the GFA from 1997- 2001.



JNA/SARA