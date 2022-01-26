Jay Jay Okocha beats Asamoah Gyan in tennis game

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has been beaten in a friendly tennis game with Nigerian football icon Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

The pair have been working for South African pair TV Super Sports as pundits at the ongoing African Cup of Nations and spared some time for some work out on the tennis court.



Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan initially won the first set of the three-set game but was beaten by his senior colleague Jay Jay Okocha from Nigeria.



"He is dead. He wanted to bamba and chill with the big boys. But he is running," said Okocha, as he mocked Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan took the defeat in his stride and admitted that he was very complacent after winning the first set.



"Honestly, he did well. First set I took it so I thought he was very very low to my standard. He did very very well, there were some balls I didn't think he will take but he did," said Gyan.



