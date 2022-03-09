Jeffery Schlupp returns for Ghana's 2022 World Cup playoff with Nigeria

Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp has been named in the Ghana squad for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The former Leicester City midfielder last played for the Black Stars in November 2019 in the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in Cape Coast.



He picked up an hamstring injury and returned to his club for recovery.



Schlupp missed Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.

After an impressive run in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old has received an invite from the Black Stars technical team for the doubleheader against Nigeria.



Black Stars interim Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the crucial encounter.



Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29 at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.