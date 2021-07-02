Jeffrey Schlupp, Jerome Boateng and Robin Quaison officially free agents

Ghanaian player, Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian trio Jeffrey Schlupp, Robin Quaison and Jerome Boateng are now free agents after their contracts expired on June 30.

Schlupp, who played for Crystal Palace, suffered a number of injuries but proved to be a good addition to the team when fit. He is currently valued at 9 million euros by Transfermarkt.



Boateng was an important piece for Bayern Munich for many years, taking part in two Champions League triumphs. He is valued at 8.5 million euros.

Quaison was also the leading striker for German side Mainz this campaign. He is valued at 7.5 million.



With the transfer window set to open, the three players will no doubt be in the discussions of many clubs.