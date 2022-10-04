Jeffrey Schlupp and 4 others who could replace injured Baba Rahman in Ghana's World Cup squad

Black Stars player, Jeffrey Schlupp

The Black Stars have been dealt a big blow ahead of the World Cup as first-choice left-back Baba Rahman has suffered an injury that will keep him out for a month.

Baba Rahman sustained a hamstring injury in training and is set to be on the sideline for four weeks.



“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading manager Paul Ince said after the game against Huddersfield Town on October 1, 2022.



The injury casts doubt on his chances to make the World Cup squad as he will need time to adjust after returning from the injury.



The World Cup begins in 47 days, and Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will be looking for available options to replace Baba Rahaman in his final squad if the ex-Shalke player is unable to recover in time.



Here are five players who could replace Baba Rahman



Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp could replace Baba Rahaman. Shlupp is a versatile player who could play in midfield, attack and in the full-back or wing-back areas.



He is originally a winger who was turned into a full-back and now plays in midfield for Patrick Viera's side.



He could slot into the left-back position in the absence of Baba Rahaman. Schlupp's last appearance for the Black Stars dates back to 2021.



Dennis Korsah



Hearts of Oak left back, Dennis Korsah could be in contention for the spot.



Korsah has been the only local-based player who has had more minutes under Otto Addo and could earn the favour of the coach to replace Baba Rahaman.

Lumaor Agbeyenu



Former Real Mallorca defender, Lumor Agbeyenu is one of the available left-backs vying for the left-back slot.



Lumor, however, is currently without a club after leaving the Greek side, Aris Thessaloniki, in July 2022.



Lumor has 13 caps for Ghana since his debut in 2017.



Montari Kamaheni



Former Dreams FC Montari Kamaheni is also one of the options Otto Addo could pick to replace the Reading fullback.

Kamaheni earned his debut Black Stars call-up in March 2022 for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, replacing Baba Rahman who was injured.



The 22-year-old would be looking forward to replacing the former Kotoko full-back in the squad, but this time for the World Cup.



Kamaheni plays for FC Ashdod in the Israeli top flight.



Imoro Ibrahim



The former Asante Kotoko defender could have a shot at the World Cup as a replacement for Baba Rahaman.



Imoro, who currently plays for Al Hilal Omdurman, is the first pick for his new side.

At the moment, Al Hilal are only involved in the CAF Champions League as the Sudanese League is yet to start.



Imoro provided the assist for the goal that qualified his side for the playoff round of the CAF Champions League, eliminating Saint Georges on away goals.



Imoro has made one appearance for the Black Stars. He made his debut under Charles Akunnor in March 2021.



