Jeffrey Schlupp bags 4th Premier League goal against Aston Villa

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp grabbed his 4th Premier League goal on Saturday afternoon in Crystal Palace FC away draw against Aston Villa.

The r netted the equalizer for the away team in the second half as they fought back to draw 1-1 at the end of the match.

He was a second half substitute as he came on after 78 minutes of the match to take Eberechi Eze’s position.

The Ghanaian international wasted no time to announce his presence as he grabbed the equalizer for the away team three minutes after his introduction to the game to make sure Palace pick a point from their penultimate match.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian has four goals and one assist in 29 Premier League games for the Red and Blue Eagles this season.

