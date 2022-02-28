Jeffrey Schlupp blames 'sloppy' start to second-half for Crystal Palace draw against Burnley

Jeffery Schlupp

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp says a “sloppy” start to the second-half led to Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Schlupp scored in the 9th minute of the encounter after flicking in from Michael Olise's inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.



But Burnley equalised a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon's driven cross into his own goal.



Speaking with the press post-match, Schlupp said: “We went 1-0 up in the first-half and started the second-half really sloppy. They scored the goal and I thought it was a bit of a scrappy game in the end and a well-earned point.”

“I thought we started well,” he added. “We started on the front foot, had a couple of half-chances, some good moments and managed to get the goal we wanted. I think we probably needed to try and kill the game off in the first-half, to be honest.



“We had some good moments. In the second-half of course we had some good chances but I thought it was probably a bit of a 50/50 second-half and a draw was a fair result.



“We worked so hard for it in the first-half and to come out and start the second-half the way we did is not acceptable. We got punished straight await. We know what the Premier League is like and what Burnley are going to bring and they came up for it and it was a good battle in the end.”