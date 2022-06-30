Jeffrey Schlupp commences pre-season training with Crystal Palace

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp has commenced pre-season training with English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old trained with his teammates together with several Academy players stepping up to join the senior side at the Academy ground as they gear up for the new season which kicks off in August.



Palace will travel to Singapore and Australia on tour as part of their pre-season preparations, before facing Montpellier in a final friendly before the season opener against Arsenal on Friday, 5th August.



Schlupp made 37 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions, scored four goals, and provided two assists last season.



According to reports, Crystal Palace has offered the former Leicester City ace a new contract to keep him at the club for another year.

Schlupp, who joined the Eagles from Leicester City in January 2017 is currently due to become a free agent at the end of next season.



He has been one of the consistent performers at the club as Palace finished 12th in the Premier League.



The Ghanaian was part of the Leicester side that won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.



He has now made 162 appearances across all competitions for Palace, bagged 14 goals, and registered 13 assists in the process.