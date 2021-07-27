Jeffrey Schlupp eyes starting place at Crystal Palace for next season

Schlupp with new Palace coach Patrick Vieira

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp looks to be in the plans of new Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira for next season.

The former Leicester man has been trusted by the manager during the preseason and has been used in dangerous positions. The Black Stars man has also performed well, staking his claim for more playing time.



Schlupp looked set for an exit from the club after failing to nail down a starting place last season, partly due to injuries.

Currently, the player is fit and has shown that during the preseason so far for the Eagles. He and Jordan Ayew will hope to make huge impacts in the upcoming campaign.