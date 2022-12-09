0
Jeffrey Schlupp features as Crystal Palace draw against Trabzonspor in friendly

Jeffrey Schlupp 56789098.png Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp was in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Trabzonspor in the first game of their warm winter break.

Schlupp lasted for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Will Hughes as the Eagles came from behind twice to secure a draw.

Trabzonspor opened the scoring in the 3rd minute of the game through former Premier League striker Trezeguet, finding space on the edge of the area and drilling into the bottom corner, however, Michael Olise’s pass sliced through the Trabzonspor backline to pick out Edouard who converted with aplomb four minutes later.

Vieira’s side were undone by a lapse in concentration and found themselves behind once more as Bokon latched onto a loose backpass and lobbed Butland for the Turkish side’s second.

After the recess, Jean-Philippe Mateta met Wilfried Zaha’s low cross; his first effort was blocked but he found the net at the second time of asking as both sides shared the spoils.

Schlupp was not named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
