Jeffrey Schlupp features in Crystal Palace win over Montpellier in final pre-season friendly

Schlupp 94 Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace in their 4-1 win over Montpellier 4-1 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Schlupp, who was replaced by Will Hughes after the first half helped Palace end their pre-season campaign with a comfortable win ahead of the start of the new season.

The Eagles boosted spirits heading into the new season with goals from Wilfried Zaha, his fifth from three - Odsonne Edouard (two) and Marc Guéhi.

The game began quietly but soon livened up when Zaha netted in style from the edge of the box, finishing an excellent personal pre-season on a high.

Edouard then managed to earn a brace, first by heading in from close range and then by forcing his way to goal and striking in.

Palace remained hungry coming out for the second half, and Guéhi got involved by heading in from Eberechi Eze’s corner.

With four goals behind them, the south Londoners relented somewhat, with Vieira making a host of changes and Montpellier nabbing two consolations through Stephy Mavididi.

The full-time whistle confirmed victory, however, closing pre-season and starting the countdown for the Premier League’s return.

