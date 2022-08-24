Jeffrey Schlupp grabs assist as Palace beat 2-0 Oxford United in Carabao Cup

Jeffrey Schlupp grabbed an assist

Ghanaian player Jeffrey Schlupp created an assist in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder made a cameo appearance in the game as a substitute and changed the tempo of the game as he was deployed as a midfielder.



Palace struggled to find the opener in the first half as they dominated possession and missed a few chances.



However, in the second half when Schhlpp was brought in he managed to slip through a defence-splitting pass for Odsonne Edouard to put the Eagles ahead in the second half.



Striker Jordan Ayew also came on to play the final 14 minutes of the game and won Palace a penalty in the game.



Luka Milivojevic thumped it home to send the Eagles through to the third round. Oxford United also featured a young Ghanaian chap Gatlin O'Donkor in the game.

JNA/KPE