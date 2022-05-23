Jeffrey Schlupp helps Crystal Palace beat Manchester United with a 1-0

Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp displayed outstanding form on Sunday afternoon to help Crystal Palace to defeat Manchester United 1-0 in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars asset today started for the Eagles against the Reds in game serving as the final match of the 2021/22 English Premier League season.



In a game played at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace were a threat from the start of the game as the team pushed to beat Manchester United for the first time at home in the Premier League era.



Thanks to the top performance of Jeffrey Schlupp and his teammates throughout the 90 minutes, that feat was finally achieve at full time.

It was all thanks to a clean strike from poster boy Wilfried Zaha who starred for Palace on the matchday.



Courtesy of the historic win today, Crystal Palace are finishing the English Premier League in the top half of the standings of the division.



