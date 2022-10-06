Jeffrey Schlupp hoping to play more games for Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp in a celebratory mood with teammate Tyrick Mitchell

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has set sights on playing more games for Crystal Palace this season.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-stricken time since joining Crystal Palace from Leicester City in 2017 after only four league appearances for the Foxes in 2016/17.



Schlupp has eight appearances for Palace across all competitions and provided one assist in the process.



"Obviously team first. We want to finish high up the table. But for me personally, I want to get some more goals and be available every game," he told Palace TV in an interview.

"I hope to play more games. It’s a lot of games. But, I want to make sure I have an injury-free season."



Crystal Palace are 17th on league table with six points after seven games played so far this season.



Palace will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Leeds United at Selhurst Park Stadium on Sunday.