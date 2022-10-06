0
Menu
Sports

Jeffrey Schlupp hoping to play more games for Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp.jpeg Jeffrey Schlupp in a celebratory mood with teammate Tyrick Mitchell

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has set sights on playing more games for Crystal Palace this season.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-stricken time since joining Crystal Palace from Leicester City in 2017 after only four league appearances for the Foxes in 2016/17.

Schlupp has eight appearances for Palace across all competitions and provided one assist in the process.

"Obviously team first. We want to finish high up the table. But for me personally, I want to get some more goals and be available every game," he told Palace TV in an interview.

"I hope to play more games. It’s a lot of games. But, I want to make sure I have an injury-free season."

Crystal Palace are 17th on league table with six points after seven games played so far this season.

Palace will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Leeds United at Selhurst Park Stadium on Sunday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: