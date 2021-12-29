Jeffrey Schlupp praises Crystal Palace squad depth after win over Norwich City

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp and his teammates

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has praised Crystal Palace's squad depth as they coped with the absence of Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher to win 3-0 against Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old added to Odsonne Edouard’s early penalty and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal with a shot from a tight angle shortly before half-time as Palace beat Norwich.



The Eagles were without Zaha after he was sent off in the 3-0 defeat by Spurs on Boxing Day and Gallagher was not named in the squad, with assistant manager Osain Roberts not prepared to divulge whether the Chelsea loanee had tested positive for Covid-19.

"It shows the squad depth. They’re obviously two massive players for us who have done very well this season," Schlupp said after the game.



"It’s important to have a good squad. We have managed to build a very good squad, and even with players missing, we have still managed to put on a performance such as that and come away with a 3-0 win."