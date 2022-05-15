0
Jeffrey Schlupp scores to salvage point for Crystal Palace in game against Aston Villa

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp was the saviour for Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 15, 2022, when the team drew 1-1 against Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

The versatile Black Stars asset missed out on a starting role today but was introduced in the 78th minute to replace youngster Eberechie Eze.

Just three minutes after his introduction, Jeffrey Schlupp was presented with a good chance and he made no mistake.

He netted a much-needed equaliser to restore parity for Crystal Palace. Before his goal, Aston Villa had taken the lead in the 69th minute through a strike from marksman Ollie Watkins.

With no additional goals, the exciting contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate as both teams went home with a point.

Jeffrey Schlupp who is now fully fit is hoping to feature in the last few matches of the team as he targets a return to the national team in the upcoming international assignments.

