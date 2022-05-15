Jeffrey Schlupp scores to salvage point for Crystal Palace in game against Aston Villa

Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp was the saviour for Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 15, 2022, when the team drew 1-1 against Aston Villa in the English Premier League.
The versatile Black Stars asset missed out on a starting role today but was introduced in the 78th minute to replace youngster Eberechie Eze.
Just three minutes after his introduction, Jeffrey Schlupp was presented with a good chance and he made no mistake.
He netted a much-needed equaliser to restore parity for Crystal Palace. Before his goal, Aston Villa had taken the lead in the 69th minute through a strike from marksman Ollie Watkins.
With no additional goals, the exciting contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate as both teams went home with a point.
Jeffrey Schlupp who is now fully fit is hoping to feature in the last few matches of the team as he targets a return to the national team in the upcoming international assignments.
