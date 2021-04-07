Jemima Osunde, Ric Hassani banter for Twitter make Nigerians wonder wetin dey happen with di two celebrities

Fans for Nigeria dey wonder say di bants be PDA

Nigerians on social media wake up to singer, Ric Hassani and actress Jemima Osunde bants on social media on Wednesday and e dey make fans wonder if na PDA.

Di popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, first begin make pipo tok afta she comment on Ric Hassani foto on top Twitter.



She do wetin plenti pipo fit tok say na brave act from a woman wey dey openly "shoot her shot" at a man.



Jemima bin comment on Ric Hassani selfie foto say she im fit marry am, afta she tok say im snap picture like 'old man.'



Whether she dey joke or not, e no dey clear, but dis comment make pipo begin tok about di possibility of love relationship between di two celebrities.



Fast forward to some days later, Jemima enta twitter to complain about Lagos weather and di conversation between her and Ric Hassani ontop twitter don make dem dey trend.

Jemima tweet don gada over 2,500 like plus hundreds of retweet and trust Nigerians to take di conversation further.



See how pipo react



One twitter user, @Tolu_Pepper say " I low key like dis banter between Ric and Jemima...



Maybe because somewhere in my mind I wan make dem be together."



Anoda pesin @_Inahlot wey be like say im admire di two artistes say "If no be Adekunle Gold and Simi kinda of love or Ric Hassani and Jemima, I go rather remain single."

Although some pipo get contrary opinions about di relationship,



@A6oki say "If Jemima Agrees for Ric Hassani, thats when the Real thunder will fire Him."



@JivemanLucky also chook mouth "Ric hassani as u dey beg jemima for dm make u no say your own thunder dey do press up too".



Di "Thunder Fire You" Crooner also confam for tweet say im dey toast jemima wen one fan bin try take im attention away for a 'moment.'



