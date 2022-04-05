0
Jenhis Djiku: Meet the look-alike brother of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Djiku Bros Alexander Djiku and Jenhis Djiku

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alexander Djiku and his junior brother Jenhis Djiku can hardly be separated after a photo of the duo popped up on social media. 

The senior Djiku, who has become a fans favourite following his outstanding display for the Black Stars as Ghana qualified for the World Cup and his junior brother were captured together.

The two have a striking resemblance, making it difficult to tell who the real Djiku is.

Jenhis Djiku, like Alexander Djiku was born and raised in Montpellier, and he attended the University of Montpellier. He is a teacher with the Ministry of  National Education, Youth and Sports in France.

Meanwhile, his senior brother plays for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 and is a member of the Black Stars team that qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Djiku was impressive as he kept the attacking talent of Nigeria at bay as the Black Stars urged the Super Eagles on away goal rule.

In France, the defender has been the man leading Strasbourg's quest for European places.

Djiku will make his World Cup debut when Ghana host Portugal in the opening game before the matches against South Korea and Uruguay.

