Jeremie Frimpong grabs brace in Bayer Leverkusen's win over Mainz

Jeremie Frimpong

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong scored a brace to banish the poor start his side has had since the season started in the German Bundesliga.

He scored a brace in their 3-0 win away at Mainz on Matchday 4 in the Bundesliga to halt their poor start in what was a first-half blitz with nine men.



This was after Palacios had given Leverkusen the breakthrough in the 29th minute before Frimpong scored in the 39th and 41st minute respectively.



The visitors then took advantage of two defensive mistakes by Mainz as Frimpong grabbed a quickfire brace, first tapping in Moussa Diaby’s square ball after running in behind and then rounding Robin Zentner after a mix-up at the back to slot home.

Bayer’s task was made harder when Piero Hincapie was sent off for a second yellow card with around 15 minutes to go.



Aaron Martin struck the crossbar, Karim Onisiwo fired wide on the spin and Widmer sliced an effort horribly wide as the hosts continued to create chances.



Mitchel Bakker was then given a second yellow as well as Leverkusen ended with nine men but held on to their 3-0 lead to earn their first points of the season.