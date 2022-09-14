Jeremie Frimpong named man of the match after inspiring Leverkusen win over Atletico Madrid

Jeremie Frimpong

Netherlands-born Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong was the hero for Bayer Leverkusen when they beat Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old was the game changer after coming on a substitute to assist both goals as Leverkusen claimed a 2-0 victory at the BayArena.



Frimpong was brought on in the second half after replacing Czech Republic forward Adam Hlozek in the 69th minute.



The former Manchester City player created the first goal after setting up German midfielder Robert Andrich whose first-time effort gave the hosts the lead in the 84th minute.

Moments later, Frimpong was the provider again after his defence-splitting pass found Moussa Diaby to slot home the second goal for Leverkusen.



England-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi lasted 90 minutes in the game for the German side before making way for Nadiem Amiri.



Frimpong was named man of the match after his instant impact after coming on as a substitute gave Leverkusen a crucial victory over Atletico.