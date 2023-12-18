Jeremie Frimpong over the moon after scoring for Leverkusen in big victory against Frankfurt

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong got his name on the scoresheet for Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday when the team locked horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga.

After the game, he could not hide his joy as he dressed like Santa to celebrate with the fans and the team's mascot with a dance that is now trending on social media.



The versatile defender started for his team in the Round 15 game of the 2023/24 football season.



In the game that excited the fans, Bayer Leverkusen continued their outstanding spell in the German Bundesliga.



In-form Nigeria striker Victor Boniface equalised in the 14th minute with a fine effort to give the host the lead in the first half.



After the break, it was the turn of talented sensation Jeremie Frimpong to get his name on the scoring.

The Dutchman scored in the 51st minute to double the lead for Bayer Leverkusen before Florian Wirtz also found the back of the Frankfurt net to seal a 3-1 win for the home side.



Courtesy of the victory, Bayer Leverkusen remain top of the German Bundesliga standings.



Habt ihr Wünsche? @JeremieFrimpong ist für euch da. ????#B04SGE 3:0 | #Werkself 7 #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/UL1FBbO5PQ



— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) December 17, 2023