Jeremie Frimpong pops up on the radar of Bayern Munich

Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has emerged as a transfer target for German giants, Bayern Munich, Footballghana.com has reported.

The 21-year-old has been an outstanding player for Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign, featuring 23 times, scoring a goal in the process.



He has featured 31 times in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 8 assists.



According to SPORT1, the Bavarian giants have identified the enterprising right-back as an alternative to Benjamin Pavard, who is more likely to be a central defender in the future, for the coming season.

Footballghana.com understands there have not been any talks between the parties involved, but the player could accept Bayern's move.



Jeremie Frimpong would cost at least 30 million euros, an amount that seems difficult for Bayern in the COVID-19 era.