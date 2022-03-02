2
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong pops up on the radar of Bayern Munich

Celtic Jeremie Frimpong Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has emerged as a transfer target for German giants, Bayern Munich, Footballghana.com has reported.

The 21-year-old has been an outstanding player for Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign, featuring 23 times, scoring a goal in the process.

He has featured 31 times in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 8 assists.

According to SPORT1, the Bavarian giants have identified the enterprising right-back as an alternative to Benjamin Pavard, who is more likely to be a central defender in the future, for the coming season.

Footballghana.com understands there have not been any talks between the parties involved, but the player could accept Bayern's move.

Jeremie Frimpong would cost at least 30 million euros, an amount that seems difficult for Bayern in the COVID-19 era.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: