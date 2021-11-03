Jeremie Frimpong ranked as best dribbler in Bundesliga

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong has been ranked as the best dribbler in Germany's top-flight league.

Frimpong, born in the Netherlands but is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side, tops the Bundesliga list, according to CIES Football Observatory - the International Center for Sports Studies.



Only players who have dribbled at least 40 times in the current season were included in the ranking.



The right-back had the highest score with a success rate of 71.7%. He is followed by Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, whose dribbling success rate is 70.5%. Ghana-born Alphonso Davies from FC Bayern is third with 65.6 %.

The former Manchester City and Celtic man is Leverkusen's trusted right-back and hasn't missed a single league game this season.



He has played in all 10 games thus far.