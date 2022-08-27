Jeremie Frimpong scores brace as Bayer Leverkusen thump Mainz

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back, Jeremie Frimpong scored a first-half brace as Bayer Leverkusen beat Mainz O5 in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Frimpong's quick-fire goals ensured Leverkusen went into the break with a 3-0 lead but returned from the break with Mainz defensively better.



Bayer Leverkusen took the lead in the 29th minute through Exequiel Palacios.



Ten minutes later, Frimpong scored the first of his double before adding his second two minutes later in a devastating first-half performance.



After the break, Mainz O5 were disciplined as they prevented Bayer Leverkusen from extending their lead.

Jeremie Frimpong is having a great start to the season, having played in all four games so far, and has now scored two times for the German giants.



Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, Frimpong has represented Holland at youth levels but he is yet to make a decision on his international future.



The Ghana Football Association is reportedly interested in convincing the 21-year-old to play for the Black Stars.