Jeremie Frimpong trains with Netherlands teammates after recovering from injury

Jeremie Frimpong

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch defender, Jeremie Frimpong has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in the next match of the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender picked up an injury during the group stages of the mundial ongoing in Qatar.

Fortunately, Jeremie Frimpong has recovered from what was diagnosed as an ankle problem.

He has been training with his national team teammates and now looking very good.

He is expected to be fully fit by Friday when the Netherlands takes on Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While he is not in line to start the match, his recovery comes as a squad boost for the Netherlands who are pushing to fight for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.


