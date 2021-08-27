Jeremy Doku rated as 8th best U20 player in the World

Belgium attacker, Jeremy Doku

Belgium attacker of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku is unsurprisingly in the list of top 100 players under the age of 20 in the world.

Doku is rated eighth behind some really notable names such as Barcelona's Pedri, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.



His inclusion is as a result of a decent first season in France and shinning at his first major tournament, Euro 2020. Doku put up a big performance against eventual champions Italy in the quarter-finals.



He completed eight dribbles in the match a record for a teenager since Opta had full data for the World Cup (1966+) and EUROs.



The list was compiled by CIES Football Observatory. The ranked 100 players under 20 who have accumulated the most experience in 2021.

To classify the different players, the CIES weighted the number of minutes played with the sporting level of the employer clubs and the competitions they play.



This means minutes played in the Premier League or La Liga are worth more than those played in minor competitions. Thus it's no surprise Pedri and Greenwood finished first and second respectively.



