Jerusalem chaos: Israel and Palestine crisis - Wetin we know

Palestine health officials for Gaza report say 22 pipo wey include pikin dem don die for di kasala

Kontris for around di world don dey beg for "calm down" for di attacks between Israel and Palestinians.

America, di European Union and di United Kingdom don ask di Israelis and Palestinians to reduce di kasala wey dey happun for dia.



Di wahala bin enta gear two on Monday night afta Palestinian militants fire rockets enta Jerusalem and Israel come do dia own back with airstrikes to di Gaza Strip.



Palestine health officials for Gaza report say 22 pipo wey include pikin dem don die for di kasala.



Hamas, di group wey dey rule Gaza, don reveal say dem go strike as hundreds of Palestinians chop injuries for clash with Isreali Police for Jerusalem on Monday.



Even as Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu threaten Hamas say dem don cross red line and Israel go respond with "great force".



Di past days na di worst kasala wey Jerusalem don see for years.

So far, Israel military don carry out strikes on 130 targets for di Gaza strip while Hamas source report say dem don fire pass 300 rockets.



Wetin cause dis recent Kasala?



BBC Middle East Editor, Jeremy Bowen tok say di gra-gra dis time na on top how di Israeli police di Palestinians during dis month of Ramadan and efforts for Israeli courts to comot Palestinians from dia house dem.



Palestinians dey also vex on top say, Israel Police no gree dem enta di third holiest site for Islam, di al-Aqsa mosque for Jerusalem's Old City.



Dis na on top say di compound wia di mosque dey get di holiest site for Judaism wey be di Temple mount.



Although oga Bowen also tok say dis na just another kasala on top di wahala wey di Jews and Arabs neva solve between demselves ova time and on top di Jerusalem mata.

Dis na on top say Jerusalem hold very important religious and national significance for both di pipo of Palestine and Israel.



Infact, dem cancel march by Israel nationalist wey suppose to enta Muslim area for East Jerusalem's Old City ontop fire of wahala.



Di march na for di Jerusalem Day na to mark wen Israel capture East Jerusalem for 1967.



And dis year's march, from Sunday 10th of May to 11th May, bin suppose happun on di last days of di Islamic holy month of Ramadan.



