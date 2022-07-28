0
Jessie Lartey advances to next round of 2022 Commonwealth games

Jessie Lartey4455 Boxer, Jessie Lartey

Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Ghanaian boxer, Jessie Lartey has become the first Ghanaian to qualify for the next round of the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham-UK although the event is yet to commence.

Jessie Lartey got a free pass to the next stage in the Light Middleweight contest after he drew BYE for the next round of the contest.

The Ghanaian boxer will come up against an English opponent Mohammed Akbar for a place in the quarterfinals of the Light Middleweight contest.

Jessie Lartey won a bronze medal for Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Lartey who is making his 4th Commonwealth Games appearance claimed bronze after reaching the semi-finals at the previous edition

Ghana is being represented by 9 boxers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The boxers include 8 male boxers and 1 female boxer who will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.

