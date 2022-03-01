Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bags brace in Crystal Palace U23 victory over Brighton

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

English-born Ghanaian teen Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netted a brace as Crystal Palace U23 defeated Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

After a goalless first half, the former Chelsea player broke the game's deadlock in the 76th minute.



He doubled the advantage after pouncing on a mistake to make it 2-0 in injury time.



Rak-Sakyi has been in and out of the first team, but his form with the U23 side is something Patrick Vieira will be monitoring.

The 19-year-old has now scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Crystal Palace U23 in the Premier League 2.



Rak-Sakyi was born in England to Ghanaian parents and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.