Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hits hat-trick as Crystal Palace beat Derby County in EPL 2

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bagged a hat-trick as Crystal Palace Under-23 defeated Derby County Under-23 to finish 5th on the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

Rak-Sakyi opened the scoring for Palace after 33 minutes with a close-range header following a goalless opening half-hour in the capital.



The Palace frontman went on to add another goal shortly before half-time to double the Eagles’ lead and leave the Rams with plenty to do to get back into the contest.



Shonibare pulled a goal back just after the hour mark.



However, Rak-Sakyi claimed the matchball by completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot, with 76 minutes played, to kill off any hopes of a Rams comeback.



Shonibare went close to pulling another goal back in the latter stages, but Palace held on to see out the closing stages and ensure the Rams ended the season with a defeat.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has made 24 league appearances for Crystal Palace this season scored, 15 goals and provided five assists in the process.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







