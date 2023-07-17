Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target as Crystal Palace draw with Brøndby IF

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target for Crystal Palace when they shared the spoils with Brøndby IF in a pre-season friendly.

The English-born Ghanaian started and lasted the entire duration as the Premier League outfit played a 2-2 draw with the Danish club on Saturday.



The 20-year-old opened the scoring for Palace in the 35th minute as the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Crystal Palace.



Danish international Mathias Kvistgaarden found the back of the net few minutes into the second half to level pegging for Brøndby.



Crystal Palace restored their lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 50th minute but Mathias Kvistgaarden scored for the second time in the clash to hand his side a deserved stalemate.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the clash.



Rak-Sakyi featured on loan for Charlton Athletic in League One last season and produced a masterclass performance for the club.



He scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances and also grabbed the Player of the Year prize.



The forward will hope to break into the Crystal Palace squad in the upcoming season.