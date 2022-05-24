Jesurun Rak-Sakyi plays in Crystal Palace win over Manchester United

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Teenage English-born Ghanaian winger Jeserun Rak-Sakyi, 19, made his first start in the last game of the season for Crystal Palace having appeared as a substitute against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Crystal Palace scored the only goal of the game through a former United player in Wilfried Zaha, and it came about it rather comical circumstances.



Bruno Fernandes looked to play a pass back towards his own goal from around the halfway line, and completely under-hit the ball and it fell straight to the Ivorian international.



Zaha then comfortably took advantage and opened the scoring, condemning United to their 12th Premier League defeat of the 2021/22 campaign.



The 19 year old winger lasted 67 minutes on the field before he was replaced by Chiekou Kouyate.

Rak-Sakyi was a delight to watch for the time he was afforded on the pitch and will be hoping for more minutes next season.



His compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp palyed the entire duration of the game whiles there was no place in the game for Jordan Ayew as he watched from the bench.



The youngster scored 19 goals for Crystal Palace at all age groups whiles providing 6 assists for his side in 29 matches.