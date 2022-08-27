1
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores again as Charlton Athletic draw at Wycombe

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is having a dream start to his career in the English League One after scoring again as Charlton earned a point on the road against Wycombe.

The England youth international striker cancelled Wycombe's opener immediately with a fine equalizer in the 15th minute.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Anis Mehmeti before Rak-Sakyi responded a minute later.

It was the Ghanaian youngster's second goal in League One since joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

Rak-Sakyi lasted the entire duration alongside compatriot Jojo Wollacot, who was in goal for Charlton Athletic.

The English-born remains eligible to play for Ghana despite representing the Europeans at youth levels.

