Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores again as Charlton Athletic draw at Wycombe

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is having a dream start to his career in the English League One after scoring again as Charlton earned a point on the road against Wycombe.
The England youth international striker cancelled Wycombe's opener immediately with a fine equalizer in the 15th minute.
The hosts opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Anis Mehmeti before Rak-Sakyi responded a minute later.
It was the Ghanaian youngster's second goal in League One since joining on loan from Crystal Palace.
Rak-Sakyi lasted the entire duration alongside compatriot Jojo Wollacot, who was in goal for Charlton Athletic.
The English-born remains eligible to play for Ghana despite representing the Europeans at youth levels.
