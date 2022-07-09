0
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores in Crystal Palace's pre-season win over Millwall

Crystal Palace Teenager Jesurun Rak Sakyi Ghanaian player, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was the Ghanaian player on target for Crystal Palace in their 5-4 win over Millwall in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The second-half substitute scored in the 81st minute to seal victory for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Rak-Sakyi was picked out by Odsonne Edouard who was persistent to win the ball on the left before setting up the teenager for the match-winner.

His countryman Jordan Ayew also found the back of the net when the Ghana international smashed home from close range to give Palace a 2-1 lead.

The chance came after Nathaniel Clyne was rewarded for his marauding run forwards, his shot pushed out to Ayew by the Millwall ‘keeper.

Ayew was replaced at halftime.

The Ghanaian duo are expected to be named in the squad that will travel to with Singapore and Australia for the second leg of pre-season.

