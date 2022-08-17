0
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set to make Charlton Athletic debut tonight

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will play tonight's match against Plymouth Argyle for Charlton Athletic.

The talented winger was loaned to the Addicks for the entire season last week by Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Rak-Sakyi did not play in their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday, but manager Ben Garner yesterday announced that he will play in the game at The Valley on Tuesday night.

“Jed is fine, he travelled [to Sheffield] but I didn’t put him in the matchday squad. I wanted him to get to know everyone and get integrated into the squad. He trained yesterday and today he will be available," he said.

Charlton is now 13th in League One and has advanced to the second round of the EFL Cup after defeating Championship side QPR.

