Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wants to improve and play more games for Crystal Palace in 2022/23 season

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has set sights on improving his game in order to get more playing time at Crystal Palace in the 2022/23 season.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Crystal Palace in their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League after coming on as a substitute.

He earned 14 minutes on the pitch as his outfit suffered a heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge in August 2021.

Since his debut, Rak-Sakyi has made two senior appearances for Crystal Palace.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, the Ghanaian attacker has set sights on playing more games in order to help the club and also improve as an individual.

"I’m just hoping to play as many games as I can, help the team in every way possible and improve individually."

