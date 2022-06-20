Jinapor hands over astro turf to residence of Damango

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency who doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has opened and handed over an ultramodern AstroTurf to the people of the Damongo municipality.

At a ceremony held at Damongo on Saturday, 18th June 2022, to open the pitch, the MP said it was unfortunate that Damongo, as the capital of the Savannah Region, lived for many years without such a befitting facility to serve as a playground for football talents and further develop football talents in the area.



He said the astroturf would be opened every day, both day and night, to the general public.

He urged the people of the Damongo to continue to pray for him and remain united irrespective of their political affiliations to enable them to develop the constituency together.