Joe Debrah details the juju reason behind Sarfo Gyamfi’s decision not to shake hands with JJ Rawlings

Ex-Asante Kotoko player, Joe Debrah has detailed why Sarfo Gyamfi did not shake hands with late Ghana president, Jerry John Rawlings before a Super Clash game against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak hosted Asante Kotoko in a mega clash which was graced by then president JJ Rawlings. As a common tradition, the players had to be introduced to the president before the match kicked off.



This would have been a very normal gesture which would not have grabbed the attention of headlines, but something interesting happened which caught the attention of spectators.



While Rawlings was exchanging pleasantries with Kotoko’s players, Sarfo Gyamfi who was part of the team switched from where he was to the starting point in to evade shaking hands with the president.



Explaining the motive behind, Sarfo Gyamfi’s refusal to shake hands with the Rawlings, Joe Debrah disclosed that it was a direction of a juju man for Gyamfi not to come into contact with the president.



Asked what would have happened if Gyamfi shook hands with the then president, Joe Debrah said, ‘we would have lost the match, so he didn’t shake hands with him’.

“You know there are ways and means in football," Joe Debrah indirectly refereeing to juju in Twi." So, Sarfo Gyamfi told us that he was directed that if exchange pleasantries with Rawlings we will lose the match, so he didn’t shake hands with him, that is what he told us,” Joe Debrah said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



“So whiles Rawlings was shaking hands with the players and getting closer to him, he switched to the other side of the line but we didn’t see it not even the people watching on TV. It was the supporters who shouted loudly and that was how people got to know about it. Nobody would have realized it,” he added.



The Porcupine Warriors won the match beating Hearts of Oak by 5-4 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 after regulation time.



Sarfo Gyamfi was later banned for 8 matches by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for “breaking protocol”.



