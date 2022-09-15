Joe Debrah opens up on how Kotoko chairman accused him of collecting bribe from Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has opened up on why he left the club prematurely during the 1993/1994 Ghana Premier League season.

The poster boy of Asante Kotoko in the early 1990s said he decided to quit the club after he was accused of taking a bribe to sabotage the club in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.



According to him, despite scoring in Kotoko's 2-1 victory over the Phobians in Kumasi in the 1993/1994 Premier League season, he was accused of accepting a bribe from Hearts of Oak and he has suspended afterward.



He added that despite giving their goalkeeper GH₵500 for saving them on the day, the accusations were unbearable and that was why he left Asante Kotoko because the chairman who accused him refused to resign.



Read Joe Debrah's narration in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah below:



"We held a meeting with Frank Amankwa and other guys. I scored the first goal. Shamo equalized and I provided the assists for Joe Acheampong to score to give us victoru but they claim I had wanted to head the ball to Asokwa but the juju they did prior to the game diverted it into the net.



Obimpeh (goalkeeper) saved us that day. I gave him 5 million (GH₵500) for his performance in that game. In the morning after the game, I saw Mr. Owusu who was from our secretariat.

He gave me a letter from the chairman. I found that they were making allegations against me. They placed me on suspension because the think I’ve received bribed. I asked about the particular game and they told me, the match against Hearts of Oak. I asked if he watched the game or not?



"I immediately resigned. I told them I won't play for Kotoko again. I was home for some days and he came to speak to me that he wouldn’t let me play for another club. I told him, I will only play for Asante Kotoko if he is sacked. I told him, I accept his allegations but will not play for him again, That is how I left Kotoko," he said.



