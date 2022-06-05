2
Joel Fameye to receive $24,400 per month at Rubin Kazan

Joel Fameyeh Celeb FC Orenburg Vs Veles1 750x375 1 Joel Fameye celebrates scoring a goal

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Joel Fameye will receive $24,400 per month at his new club Rubin Kazan footballghana.com can exclusively report.

This amount is 2-3 times more than what he received at Orenburg.

The 25-year-old joined Russian giants Rubin Kazan as a free agent after leaving Russian second-tier side Orenburg at the expiration of his contract.

After opting not to stay with Orenburg, Joel Fameye signed a three-year contract with the Russian giants.

The former Dynamo Brest player was brilliant with Orenburg last season, scoring 15 goals and giving 6 assists in 29 games.

Rubin Kazan expects the attacking player to play a significant role.

Joel Fameye has made six appearances for the Black Stars, scoring two goals.

