Joel Fameyeh elated after making Black Stars debut

Joel Fameyeh made his first Black Stars appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Morocco

Russian-based forward Joel Fameyeh has expressed his happiness after making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

Fameyeh made his debut when Ghana lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the FAR Sportive Stadium on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



He started the game and produced a decent performance before he was replaced by captain Andre Dede Ayew in the dying embers of the game.



Speaking after the game, the former Asokwa Deportivo player said he feels happy to make his senior debut and has thanked God and everyone who made the dream a reality.

“I’m very pleased and excited to play for my country for the first time and I want to use this opportunity to thank God and everyone who made this dream a reality”, he told Sportsworldghana.com



He added that “Though I am really thankful and honored to wear the Black Stars jersey this is not the result we wanted and will do anything possible to make Ghanaians happy again but I want them to know we will always give our all for the country”, he added.