0
Menu
Sports

Joel Fameyeh leads Russian First League goal scoring race

5a66 8a873a8e5764d0ac11a2a4069d7a318c Joel Fameyeh

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Rubin's Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored in the 3-0 victory over Kuban in the fifth round of the Russian First League.

This was the striker's fourth goal of the season. As a result, Joel is now the Russian First League's leading scorer, sharing the first row with Vasily Aleinikov, who has four goals in five games.

Fameyeh gave an interview in Russian after the game with the Krasnodar club, which surprised the club translator.

“In each new season, I want to do more than I did last year. I think that Rubin is a good team, generally top, and I want to do what I want and can do. Together, as a team, we can do a lot,” Fameyeh said.

Joel scored a double in his debut match against Rodina, and also scored against Neftekhimik in the fourth round.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Related Articles: